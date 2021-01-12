CampusLogic Announces Shift Summit, The Forum for Higher Ed Leaders to Achieve Student Financial Success

Focus will be on removing financial complexity, the #1 barrier to enrollment and degree completion
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#financialaid--CampusLogic, higher education’s only software platform dedicated to student financial success, announced it will host the inaugural Shift Summit, a virtual conference for higher ed leaders, from June 8-10, 2021. The three-day event for financial aid, enrollment, and other professionals across the industry will address the most critical challenges facing colleges and universities.
“We set out to create an experience that will truly inspire higher ed leaders, at a pivotal moment in our space.” said Gregg Scoresby, CampusLogic founder & CEO. “The data is clear; students drop out of the enrollment funnel, and out of higher ed altogether, when they face financial barriers. This is especially true for first-generation and low-income students. 2020 put a floodlight on the depth of this problem. Shift Summit answers the call to bring higher ed’s top minds together to find sustainable solutions.”
Shift Summit will be hosted live and entirely online, with content available through September. The organization has opened a call for speakers to share insights and case studies that shut down financial complexity and exemplify student financial success.
A high-profile keynote speaker series, actionable breakout sessions, and professional development opportunities will be available for all attendees. Shift’s programming has been carefully curated to center around three core principles that define Student Financial Success, which aims to eliminate financial barriers that keep students from enrolling in college and completing their degrees.
Offering the only integrated platform dedicated to removing the largest barrier to earning a degree, CampusLogic has worked with hundreds of colleges and universities to streamline the financial journey for millions of students, from enrollment through graduation.
“When a student can’t afford to stay in school, their pathways to success shrink,” Scoresby continued. “Shift Summit will engage leaders from around the country and help attendees address the root causes of issues faced by students and administrators. Students deserve every opportunity to succeed, and we want to help schools make that a reality. That work starts by having honest conversations, understanding the data, and developing personalized paths forward.”
To learn more about Shift Summit, visit: https://www.shifthighered.com/.
About CampusLogic
CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. The company currently helps more than 750 schools increase enrollment, retention, and graduation rates with the most comprehensive platform of student financial success products. The CampusLogic platform includes a net price calculator, complete scholarship management, personalized digital communications, simplified financial aid verification, 24x7 personalized virtual advising, tuition and scholarship crowdfunding, and integrated data visualizations. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider.
About Shift Summit
Shift Summit brings together higher education experts to address the most pressing challenges facing colleges and universities today. The virtual conference is the connection point for leaders in higher ed to drive innovation, discuss challenges, and recognize achievements with one goal in mind: Help more students earn their degrees. Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. The Summit will provide attendees with actionable steps to end the complicated financing journey and eliminate the debt-without-degree crisis. To learn more about the three-day event, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.
Contacts
Aly Saxe
602.690.0618