CampusLogic Hosts Shift Summit, The Student Financial Success Conference

“A tremendous amount of thoughtful planning and work has gone into Shift Summit,” said Chris Chumley, COO at CampusLogic. “Attendees from across America are joining us virtually to experience what’s possible when you refuse to accept the status quo in an industry calling for change. Student Financial Success has already improved the lives of millions of students, and we’re eager to continue advancing that mission at Shift Summit.”

Throughout the event, attendees will discover three core principles that define Student Financial Success and learn how to apply them. The principles are: Cut Through Complexity, Unlock Every Dollar and Chart Personal Paths. Together, these key values break through financial barriers, which are the largest roadblock standing between students and degree completion.

“No student should be forced to leave school due to financial friction,” Chumley continued. “By the end of Shift Summit, every higher education leader who attends Shift will feel both inspired and armed with the necessary resources to see that vision through at their institutions.”