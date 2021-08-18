CampusLogic Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

The EdTech company’s growth matches the quickly evolving needs of colleges and universities as they rethink how to enroll, retain and graduate more students.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#campuslogic--CampusLogic, the leader in Student Financial Success software, today announces that it has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, where it is ranked 1900. This designation reaffirms CampusLogic’s place among the most successful—and fastest-growing—companies across multiple sectors. CampusLogic has been appointed to this prestigious list five years in a row.
“10 years ago, we set out to help schools break down the financial barriers that stop students from earning degrees,” said Gregg Scoresby, CampusLogic’s Founder and CEO. “Only 7% of companies on the Inc. 5000 have been on the list for five years in a row. This achievement is a direct reflection of the growing number of leaders in higher education who are committed to Student Financial Success.”
Companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Chobani have all previously earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list, which has been dubbed “America’s Entrepreneurial Benchmark.” The list was introduced in 1982 as the Inc. 500 and was expanded in 2007 to provide the business community with a more thorough understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and the companies that have succeeded within it. For nearly 40 years, the list has celebrated companies that excel in entrepreneurship and innovation. Companies included on this list are ranked by industry, location, revenue, growth and current employee headcount.
CampusLogic’s suite of solutions—and its reach across the higher ed landscape— has expanded enormously since the company’s inaugural appearance on the Inc. 5000 in 2017. In only five years, the organization has doubled the size of its award-winning platform, adding four new solutions that address the most pressing needs for institutions today in the areas of enrollment, scholarship and student communications. The company has made multiple acquisitions and is backed by high-impact investors like Dragoneer and JMI.
“For a decade we’ve been helping schools achieve their missions by reimagining the financial aid process,” said Chris Chumley, CampusLogic’s President and COO. “Five times on the Inc. 5000 is a win for every student seeking a degree. This list is also a reminder of the progressive institutions who partner with us to remove financial friction from the student experience.”
About CampusLogic
CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps hundreds of colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. A team of dedicated Student Financial Success professionals work with more than 750 schools to increase enrollment, retention and graduation rates with the most comprehensive suite of student financial success products. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, previous Inc. 5000, 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards, and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider. To learn more about CampusLogic, visit https://www.campuslogic.com/ .
