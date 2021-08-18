CampusLogic Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

Companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Chobani have all previously earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list, which has been dubbed “America’s Entrepreneurial Benchmark.” The list was introduced in 1982 as the Inc. 500 and was expanded in 2007 to provide the business community with a more thorough understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and the companies that have succeeded within it. For nearly 40 years, the list has celebrated companies that excel in entrepreneurship and innovation. Companies included on this list are ranked by industry, location, revenue, growth and current employee headcount.

CampusLogic’s suite of solutions—and its reach across the higher ed landscape— has expanded enormously since the company’s inaugural appearance on the Inc. 5000 in 2017. In only five years, the organization has doubled the size of its award-winning platform, adding four new solutions that address the most pressing needs for institutions today in the areas of enrollment, scholarship and student communications. The company has made multiple acquisitions and is backed by high-impact investors like Dragoneer and JMI.