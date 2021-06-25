CampusLogic's VirtualAdvisor Honored with Two SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Overall EdTech Solution and Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech

VirtualAdvisor is the only AI-powered virtual assistant in higher ed that supports personalized, student-centric conversations thanks to seamless integrations with CRM, SIS and ERP systems. The solution gives colleges and universities visibility into personalized advising efforts and empowers students to get their financial aid, enrollment, and admissions questions answered 24/7 in more than 60 languages. With the use of AI-driven sentiment analysis, VirtualAdvisor understands student satisfaction and offers unparalleled support, especially when compared to a standard college chatbot.

Human financial aid advisors are alerted to step in when in-person intervention with a student is necessary. VirtualAdvisor intuitively gives thoughtful, actionable nudges that drive financial aid completion of required steps toward successful enrollment.