Drawn by the growing mining-industry cluster, a Canadian company will open its regional US headquarters in Tucson next week.
Based in Sudbury, Ontario, Symboticware specializes in real-time software for production and maintenance to support underground and open pit mines.
The company’s office opens Tuesday at 2500 N. Pantano Road and will serve customers both in the United States and Mexico.
“Tucson was the ideal location,” said Kirk Petroski, president and CEO. “Specifically, we liked the notion of the cluster of mining companies, access to both the University of Arizona and Arizona State University and the proximity to end users. We wanted to be close to Sonora.”
Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, who has been a vocal advocate of recruiting companies with binational ties welcomed the announcement.
“More companies are appreciating that Tucson is an ideal location for doing business in the U.S. and Mexico,” he said.
Symboticware is the latest in a slew of mining and mining support companies that have moved in or expanded their presence in Tucson.
“Southern Arizona continues to attract mining-related firms and suppliers, contributing to our growing status as a world leader in mining technology,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc.
Caterpillar just received the keys to its new building west of downtown and many of its suppliers have followed the company to town.
In addition, two major Arizona copper mine projects — Rosemont and Resolution — are progressing as are several gold, silver and copper mines in northern Mexico.
Symboticware recently signed a contract with a Nevada mine operation which will support the first two of 20 employees at its Tucson office.
The company’s software helps mine operators monitor everything from tire pressure and speed control on mining trucks to environmental compliance.
Justin Johnsen, vice president of Symboticware North America said the jobs will be new hires, not transfers, in positions such as engineering, software development and technicians. A market survey to determine U.S. salaries for those jobs is underway.
Résumés are now being accepted for software developers and electronics technicians. Visit symboticware.com/careers for more information or to apply.