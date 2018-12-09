Analysis of data expected in early 2019

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPP), a private biotech company

developing novel therapeutics to prevent cancer and other diseases,

announced today the last patient has completed the study protocol in its

pivotal Phase 3 trial of CPP-1X/sul for adults with familial adenomatous

polyposis (FAP), a rare genetic disease that, if left untreated,

progresses to colorectal cancer in nearly 100% of patients.

Analysis of the results from the randomized, double-blind trial are

expected to be complete in early 2019, followed by potential submission

of a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration

(FDA), which has granted CPP-1X/sul for the treatment of FAP fast track

and orphan drug designation.

“This is a significant milestone in our development of CPP-1X/sul,” said

CPP Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacob. “It has taken five years across

multiple sites in the United States, Canada and Europe to complete the

trial. We look forward to bringing to FAP patients a pharmaco-prevention

therapeutic that, if approved, could change the treatment paradigm for

their debilitating and life-threatening disease.”

FAP occurs in about 1 in 10,000 people. For most FAP patients, current

medical practice recommends a lifetime of periodic monitoring as well as

surgeries (FAP-related events). These FAP-related events include

surgical removal of the colon, rectum, surgical pouch, duodenum and/or

high-risk adenomas.

“Patients currently suffering from FAP have no effective treatments to

delay or prevent progression of their disease,” said Carol A. Burke, MD,

a gastroenterologist at the Cleveland Clinic and principal investigator

for the FAP-310 clinical trial. “If the study results are favorable and

CPP-1X/sul is approved by the FDA, clinicians will be able to offer

their FAP patients a safe and effective drug treatment that may reduce

or potentially avoid the need for complex endoscopic or surgical

intervention.”

The FAP-310 clinical trial, which enrolled 171 patients at 17 research

institutes in the United States, Canada and Europe, is the largest-ever

FAP clinical trial and treated patients for longer than any other trial.

It was designed to determine if CPP-1X (eflornithine) in combination

with sulindac is superior to sulindac or eflornithine as single agents

in delaying time to the first occurrence of any FAP-related event. For

more information on the clinical trial visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01483144.

CPP has licensed North American development and commercialization rights

for CPP-1X/sul to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, through its Sucampo AG

subsidiary. CPP retains all rights elsewhere.

About Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPP) is developing therapeutics

designed to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. CPP’s

pharmaco-prevention approach has been used with success in other disease

categories such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and infectious

disease. In addition to the CPP FAP-310 trial, CPP is co-sponsoring with

the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and SWOG a large Phase 3 trial in

colon cancer survivors. CPP is also working collaboratively with

nonprofit groups to support their clinical trials in neuroblastoma,

gastric cancer, and early-onset type 1 diabetes. CPP is located in

Tucson, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.canprevent.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements on our current

expectations and projections about future events. In some cases,

forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as

“may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,”

“intends,” “plans,” “believes,” and similar expressions. These

statements are based upon our current beliefs, expectations and

assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the

completion of the analysis of the results from the randomized,

double-blind trial expected in early 2019, followed by potential

submission of a NDA with FDA, bringing to FAP patients a

pharmaco-prevention therapeutic that could change the treatment paradigm

for their debilitating and life-threatening disease and clinicians being

able to offer their FAP patients a safe and effective drug treatment

that may reduce or potentially avoid the need for complex endoscopic or

surgical intervention if the study results are favorable and CPP-1X/sul

is approved by the FDA. The information in this release is provided only

as of the date of this release.

Contacts

Investors:

Amato & Partners, LLC

Investor Relations

Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

Media:

Christine Brannen

Cancer Prevention

Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

press@canprevent.com

+1.520.908.7774

