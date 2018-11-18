Company to highlight progress of Phase 3 trial of lead drug,

CPP-1X/sul, for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPP), a private biotech company

developing novel therapeutics to prevent cancer and other diseases,

announced today that CPP has been invited to give a company presentation

at the 30th annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on

November 28th at 9:10 am at the Palace Lotte Hotel in New

York City. CPP Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacob will brief investors on the

company’s clinical progress.

CPP’s lead drug CPP-1X/sul for adults with familial adenomatous

polyposis (FAP) is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The FAP-310

clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 trial designed to

determine if the combination of eflornithine plus sulindac is superior

to sulindac or eflornithine as single agents in delaying time to the

first occurrence of any FAP-related event. Final data is expected in the

first quarter of 2019. For more information on the clinical trial (CPP

FAP-310), please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01483144.

FAP is a rare genetic disease that if left untreated progresses to

colorectal cancer in nearly 100% of patients. Currently there is no

effective treatment for FAP. In 2017 the FDA granted “fast-track” status

for CPP-1X/sul and previously also granted CPP-1X/sul orphan drug status.

In August 2018, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals signed a license and

collaboration agreement through the Mallinckrodt Plc Sucampo AG

subsidiary to commercialize CPP-1X/sul combination product, if approved,

in North America. This included a $5 million license fee and CPP is also

eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $185 million, dependent upon

achievement of other clinical development and sales milestones, subject

to a reduction of up to $15 million related to amounts provided by

Mallinckrodt in advance of entering into this agreement.

About Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPP) is developing therapeutics

designed to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. CPP’s

pharmaco-prevention approach has been used with success in other disease

categories such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and infectious

disease. In addition to the CPP FAP-310 trial, CPP is co-sponsoring with

the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and SWOG a large Phase 3 trial in

colon cancer survivors. CPP is also working collaboratively with

nonprofit groups to support their clinical trials in neuroblastoma,

gastric cancer, and early-onset type 1 diabetes. CPP is located in

Tucson, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.canprevent.com.

This press release contains forward looking statements subject to

risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those projected. Forward looking statements include

statements about the continued Phase 3 trial of the CPP-1X/sul therapy.

These forward looking statements represent the company's judgment as of

the date of this release. The company disclaims, however any intent or

obligation to update these forward looking statements.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor

Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

Media Contact:

Christine Brannen

Cancer Prevention

Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

press@canprevent.com

+1.520.908.7774

