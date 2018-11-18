Company to highlight progress of Phase 3 trial of lead drug,
CPP-1X/sul, for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPP), a private biotech company
developing novel therapeutics to prevent cancer and other diseases,
announced today that CPP has been invited to give a company presentation
at the 30th annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on
November 28th at 9:10 am at the Palace Lotte Hotel in New
York City. CPP Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacob will brief investors on the
company’s clinical progress.
CPP’s lead drug CPP-1X/sul for adults with familial adenomatous
polyposis (FAP) is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The FAP-310
clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 trial designed to
determine if the combination of eflornithine plus sulindac is superior
to sulindac or eflornithine as single agents in delaying time to the
first occurrence of any FAP-related event. Final data is expected in the
first quarter of 2019. For more information on the clinical trial (CPP
FAP-310), please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01483144.
FAP is a rare genetic disease that if left untreated progresses to
colorectal cancer in nearly 100% of patients. Currently there is no
effective treatment for FAP. In 2017 the FDA granted “fast-track” status
for CPP-1X/sul and previously also granted CPP-1X/sul orphan drug status.
In August 2018, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals signed a license and
collaboration agreement through the Mallinckrodt Plc Sucampo AG
subsidiary to commercialize CPP-1X/sul combination product, if approved,
in North America. This included a $5 million license fee and CPP is also
eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $185 million, dependent upon
achievement of other clinical development and sales milestones, subject
to a reduction of up to $15 million related to amounts provided by
Mallinckrodt in advance of entering into this agreement.
About Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPP) is developing therapeutics
designed to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. CPP’s
pharmaco-prevention approach has been used with success in other disease
categories such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and infectious
disease. In addition to the CPP FAP-310 trial, CPP is co-sponsoring with
the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and SWOG a large Phase 3 trial in
colon cancer survivors. CPP is also working collaboratively with
nonprofit groups to support their clinical trials in neuroblastoma,
gastric cancer, and early-onset type 1 diabetes. CPP is located in
Tucson, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.canprevent.com.
