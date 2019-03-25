Joining North Phoenix and Scottsdale locations, the Gilbert

Outpatient Care Center will offer advanced oncology treatment in an

outpatient setting

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), located in Goodyear, Ariz.,

is again expanding its Valley network with the opening of its third

Outpatient Care Center in Gilbert. This third location will expand the

footprint of CTCA® to the east valley, providing more options for

patients seeking oncology care.

“We are thrilled to be opening our third Outpatient Care Center in the

Town of Gilbert,” said Rob Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer,

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix. “Expanding our

personalized, patient-centered care will always be a focus for CTCA, and

the opening of our Gilbert location is another important step toward

fulfilling that vision.”

The CTCA Comprehensive Cancer Care Network includes accomplished

physicians with decades of experience treating cancer. Additionally,

these physicians work collaboratively throughout the CTCA network and

with the CTCA Cancer Institutes. The Institutes are comprised of

nationally recognized subject matter experts who lead the coordinated

development and delivery of disease-specific, evidence-based cancer care

to CTCA patients.

The Gilbert Center will also offer the same integrative approach to

oncology care available in all CTCA locations, providing patients with

access to a range of certified specialists across areas including

medical oncology, oncology nutrition, as well as supportive therapies

designed to help combat side effects and enhance quality of life both

during and after treatment.

“As a physician, it is incredibly important to me that oncology patients

are given the opportunity to gain access to the most advanced,

evidence-based treatment options available,” said Marnee Spierer, MD,

Chief of Staff, Chief of Radiation Oncology, CTCA Phoenix.

“I am thrilled that our team of doctors are once again expanding to a

different part of our Valley, and joining other oncology colleagues, to

afford patients that opportunity, providing them with the best care

possible.”

The Outpatient

Care Center in Gilbert is scheduled to open April 1. For more

information, visit cancercenter.com/locations/Phoenix/Gilbert.

The Gilbert Center will be the fourth Outpatient Care Center location in

the CTCA® Comprehensive Cancer Care Network; CTCA currently has

Outpatient Care Centers in North Phoenix, Scottsdale, and downtown

Chicago.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America®

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a

comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care

centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa.

Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an

integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation,

chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer

treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and

enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also

offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new

treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research.

CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for

all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com,

Facebook.com/cancercenter

and Twitter.com/cancercenter

for more information.

Contacts

Marissa Ochoa

o: 602-883-1566 c: 602-616-3780

Marissa.Ochoa@ctca-hope.com

