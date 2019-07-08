SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of Ecco Finishing, a privately held manufacturer of low and high pressure painting equipment and sealing applicators based in Skara, Sweden. Ecco Finishing’s products are used in a variety of application settings primarily in the automotive, ceramics, leather, wood and plastics industries. Ecco Finishing will become part of the Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) operating segment.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The acquisition of Ecco Finishing fits our strategy of expanding CFT's portfolio of sealants and adhesives application equipment, and is complementary to our 2019 acquisitions of Hosco Fittings, Integrated Dispense Solutions, and Shinhang. Ecco Finishing also brings strong technical resources and capabilities that will support and enhance growth opportunities for CFT’s Sealants and Adhesives platform. Combined with CFT's commercial organization, opportunities for product integration, and application of the Carlisle Operating System (COS), we will drive growth, innovation, and deliver products and solutions that meet an increasing array of our customers' needs. We are very pleased to welcome the Ecco Finishing team to Carlisle."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
