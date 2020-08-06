You have permission to edit this article.
Carlisle Companies Announces a 5% Dividend Increase, its 44th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly dividend from $0.50 per share to $0.525 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020.

D. Christian Koch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "In recognition of our strong financial position, we are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly dividend for the 44th consecutive year. This increase is further evidence of our confidence in achieving Vision 2025.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(480) 781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

