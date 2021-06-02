Carlisle Companies Announces Construction of New TPO Manufacturing Line

The widest width TPO membrane in the market today is available in a 12-foot sheet and was introduced by Carlisle in 2001. Wider TPO membranes have been an ongoing customer request, particularly with the steady increase in adhered and induction welded assemblies. Contractors using CCM’s new 16-foot-wide TPO membranes can expect significant labor savings and improved installation quality, as there will be fewer rolls to handle, more than 25% fewer seams to weld, and less packaging waste to dispose of at the end of the project.

CCM created the first single-ply roofing membrane more than 50 years ago and in 1998 became the first manufacturer to build a dedicated TPO roofing membrane line. Since then, TPO has become the most widely used single-ply roofing membrane in the world and remains the fastest-growing segment of the commercial roofing industry. Carlisle’s other TPO innovations include TPO with APEEL™ Protective Film, and TPO with Self-Adhering Technology.