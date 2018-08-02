SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle
Companies (NYSE: CSL) announced today that its Board of Directors
has approved an 8.1% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly
dividend from $0.37 per share to $0.40 per share, or to $1.60 per share
on an annualized basis.
The dividend is payable on September 4, 2018 to shareholders of record
at the close of business on August 20, 2018. This marks the 42nd
consecutive year of dividend increases for Carlisle shareholders.
D. Christian “Chris” Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
"We take great pride in raising our dividend for the 42nd
consecutive year. Today's dividend increase reflects confidence in Vision
2025, and our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable
growth for our shareholders."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction,
aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective
coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees
generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
Contacts
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Jim Giannakouros, CFA, 480-781-5135
Vice
President, Investor Relations and FP&A