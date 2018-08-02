SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies (NYSE: CSL) announced today that its Board of Directors

has approved an 8.1% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly

dividend from $0.37 per share to $0.40 per share, or to $1.60 per share

on an annualized basis.

The dividend is payable on September 4, 2018 to shareholders of record

at the close of business on August 20, 2018. This marks the 42nd

consecutive year of dividend increases for Carlisle shareholders.

D. Christian “Chris” Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We take great pride in raising our dividend for the 42nd

consecutive year. Today's dividend increase reflects confidence in Vision

2025, and our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable

growth for our shareholders."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin

products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder

returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,

entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital

deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in

the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial

roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction,

aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective

coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees

generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Jim Giannakouros, CFA, 480-781-5135

Vice

President, Investor Relations and FP&A

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

