Carlisle Companies Announces Plans for New Polyiso Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Sikeston, Missouri

CCM’s new facility will be constructed in accordance with the latest advances in LEED building and ESG principles. Additionally, this central location will both reduce the carbon footprint of CCM’s supply chain and improve material lead times for customers in this region where the use of insulation in the building envelope is steadily increasing. At this new facility, CCM will manufacture energy-efficient polyiso insulation, which not only lowers energy costs for building owners and operators, but also helps reduce a building’s GHG emissions.

Construction is planned to commence in the summer of 2021, with the first phase of the facility expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am extremely pleased to announce this investment in CCM and in the state of Missouri, which demonstrates our continued commitment to be a leading supplier of innovative products for energy-efficient buildings, utilizing ESG principles in our processes and products, and delivering the premium Carlisle Experience to our customers.