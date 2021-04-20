Carlisle Companies Announces Plans for New Polyiso Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Sikeston, Missouri

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today plans to invest more than $60 million to build an innovative, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sikeston, Missouri. Consistent with Carlisle’s Vision 2025 strategy to invest in high-returning businesses, the plant will support organic growth initiatives and also create jobs for the city of Sikeston and surrounding communities. This 445,000 square foot facility will be the 50th for Carlisle’s Construction Materials segment, CCM, a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium, energy-efficient building products and related technologies for the commercial and residential construction markets.
CCM’s new facility will be constructed in accordance with the latest advances in LEED building and ESG principles. Additionally, this central location will both reduce the carbon footprint of CCM’s supply chain and improve material lead times for customers in this region where the use of insulation in the building envelope is steadily increasing. At this new facility, CCM will manufacture energy-efficient polyiso insulation, which not only lowers energy costs for building owners and operators, but also helps reduce a building’s GHG emissions.
Construction is planned to commence in the summer of 2021, with the first phase of the facility expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.
Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am extremely pleased to announce this investment in CCM and in the state of Missouri, which demonstrates our continued commitment to be a leading supplier of innovative products for energy-efficient buildings, utilizing ESG principles in our processes and products, and delivering the premium Carlisle Experience to our customers.
“In addition, CCM's sustainable cash generating abilities provide Carlisle with the financial and strategic flexibility that supports our conviction in achieving Vision 2025. This new facility is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it allows CCM to better meet the needs of our customers in this important and growing region. Today’s announcement confirms that we are at the leading edge of innovation and manufacturing excellence, helping CCM shape the future of the industry.”
Nick Shears, President of CCM, said, “The new polyiso facility adds to our industry-leading capabilities and represents the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience. It is strategically located to better serve the central U.S. and will result in improved service for CCM customers in the region. The production of energy-saving insulation and reduction of shipping lanes are both important to Carlisle’s ESG leadership position.”
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.
Contacts
Jim Giannakouros, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
(480) 781-5135