SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle
Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced today its participation in the
following upcoming events with the financial community in September:
6th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
Thursday,
September 13, 2018
Dana Point, CA
Presentation time: 8:00 a.m.
Pacific Time
Attendee: Robert M. Roche, Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer
24th Annual Gabelli & Company's Aerospace & Defense Conference
Thursday,
September 13, 2018
New York, NY
Presentation time: 1:45 p.m.
Eastern Time
Attendees: John Berlin, President, Carlisle
Interconnect Technologies and Jim Giannakouros, Vice President,
Investors Relations and FP&A
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction,
aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective
coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees
generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
Contacts
Carlisle
Jim Giannakouros, CFA
Vice President, Investor
Relations and FP&A
480-781-5135