SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced today its participation in the

following upcoming events with the financial community in September:

6th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Thursday,

September 13, 2018

Dana Point, CA

Presentation time: 8:00 a.m.

Pacific Time

Attendee: Robert M. Roche, Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer

24th Annual Gabelli & Company's Aerospace & Defense Conference

Thursday,

September 13, 2018

New York, NY

Presentation time: 1:45 p.m.

Eastern Time

Attendees: John Berlin, President, Carlisle

Interconnect Technologies and Jim Giannakouros, Vice President,

Investors Relations and FP&A

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin

products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder

returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,

entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital

deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in

the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial

roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction,

aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective

coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees

generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Carlisle

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President, Investor

Relations and FP&A

480-781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

