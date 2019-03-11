SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinforcing the foundation of Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) historical

commitment to being a responsible and innovative corporate citizen which

lives its core values, Carlisle is pleased to make a further commitment

to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) progress by appointing

David W. Smith its first Director of Sustainability. In this role, David

will be responsible for developing and driving ESG strategy through

Carlisle's global operations in order to enhance Carlisle's

sustainability stewardship. David has served in a number of leadership

positions at Carlisle, including most recently as a Global Director

within Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased

to announce David's appointment to this recently created and important

role. With David's appointment, our goal is to accelerate the

implementation of ESG programs throughout Carlisle during the course of Vision

2025, and to reduce the impact of our operations and products on the

environment, while delivering superior product performance to our

customers, leaving the planet in a better place for future generations,

and delivering future shareholder value."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products

and solutions for our customers. with highly engineered and high margin

products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder

returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,

entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital

deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in

the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial

roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense,

transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing,

agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of

employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about

Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

