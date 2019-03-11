SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinforcing the foundation of Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) historical
commitment to being a responsible and innovative corporate citizen which
lives its core values, Carlisle is pleased to make a further commitment
to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) progress by appointing
David W. Smith its first Director of Sustainability. In this role, David
will be responsible for developing and driving ESG strategy through
Carlisle's global operations in order to enhance Carlisle's
sustainability stewardship. David has served in a number of leadership
positions at Carlisle, including most recently as a Global Director
within Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased
to announce David's appointment to this recently created and important
role. With David's appointment, our goal is to accelerate the
implementation of ESG programs throughout Carlisle during the course of Vision
2025, and to reduce the impact of our operations and products on the
environment, while delivering superior product performance to our
customers, leaving the planet in a better place for future generations,
and delivering future shareholder value."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products
and solutions for our customers. with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense,
transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing,
agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of
employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about
Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
