SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today the appointment of Mark C. Smith to the position of Vice President of Supply Chain for Carlisle Companies consistent with Carlisle's Vision 2025's center-led initiatives to drive to $15 of earnings per share.
Mark joined Carlisle in 2012 as Vice President of Supply Chain for Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and was previously a Vice President of Sourcing for General Cable.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "I am extremely pleased to announce that Mark will assume the newly created role of Vice President of Supply Chain for Carlisle Companies. Mark will be implementing proven processes, procedures, and best practices that will strengthen our sustainable, best-in-class supply chain and deliver operational improvement, productivity and outstanding customer satisfaction across Carlisle's business segments in support of our Vision 2025 objectives."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
