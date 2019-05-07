SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the appointment of

Nick Shears as President of Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM),

effective immediately.

Nick was appointed interim President of CCM in September 2018. Prior to

that, Nick held a series of important leadership roles at CCM throughout

his 34 years with Carlisle, including Executive Vice President, Sales &

Marketing. Nick holds a Chemical Engineering degree and an MBA from Penn

State University.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "I am extremely

pleased Nick will continue as President of CCM. Having worked with Nick

for many years at Carlisle, I am confident he is the right person to

lead CCM today and as we continue to execute on Vision 2025. Over his

long tenure with CCM, Nick has delivered outstanding sales growth, as

well as contributed significantly to the development and implementation

of CCM’s strategic and operating initiatives. Nick is a highly respected

and well-known member of the construction materials industry, and is

firmly committed to delivering the Carlisle Experience. I look forward

to continuing collaboration with Nick as Carlisle focuses on driving

value for our customers and shareholders."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products

and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating

superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of

decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced

approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous

improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s

markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace,

medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto

refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide

team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn

more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

Carlisle

Companies Incorporated

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

