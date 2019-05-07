SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the appointment of
Nick Shears as President of Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM),
effective immediately.
Nick was appointed interim President of CCM in September 2018. Prior to
that, Nick held a series of important leadership roles at CCM throughout
his 34 years with Carlisle, including Executive Vice President, Sales &
Marketing. Nick holds a Chemical Engineering degree and an MBA from Penn
State University.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "I am extremely
pleased Nick will continue as President of CCM. Having worked with Nick
for many years at Carlisle, I am confident he is the right person to
lead CCM today and as we continue to execute on Vision 2025. Over his
long tenure with CCM, Nick has delivered outstanding sales growth, as
well as contributed significantly to the development and implementation
of CCM’s strategic and operating initiatives. Nick is a highly respected
and well-known member of the construction materials industry, and is
firmly committed to delivering the Carlisle Experience. I look forward
to continuing collaboration with Nick as Carlisle focuses on driving
value for our customers and shareholders."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products
and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating
superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of
decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced
approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous
improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s
markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace,
medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto
refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide
team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn
more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
Contacts
Jim Giannakouros, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Carlisle
Companies Incorporated