SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), announced today that it has

completed the purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation for

approximately $197 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to

post-closing adjustments.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Petersen’s primary

business is the manufacture and distribution of market leading

architectural metal roof panels, steel and aluminum flat sheets and

coils, wall panels, perimeter roof edge systems and related accessories

for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and agricultural

markets.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is

committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a

unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit,

active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a

culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating

System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty

polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial,

protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and

construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated

$4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

(480)

781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

