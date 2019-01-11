SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), announced today that it has
completed the purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation for
approximately $197 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to
post-closing adjustments.
Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Petersen’s primary
business is the manufacture and distribution of market leading
architectural metal roof panels, steel and aluminum flat sheets and
coils, wall panels, perimeter roof edge systems and related accessories
for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and agricultural
markets.
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is
committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a
unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit,
active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a
culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating
System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty
polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial,
protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and
construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated
$4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
