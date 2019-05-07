SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.40
per share, payable on June 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the
close of business on May 15, 2019.
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products
and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating
superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of
decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced
approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous
improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s
markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane,
architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation,
industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining,
and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5
billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
