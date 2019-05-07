SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.40

per share, payable on June 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the

close of business on May 15, 2019.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products

and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating

superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of

decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced

approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous

improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s

markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane,

architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation,

industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining,

and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5

billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

Carlisle

Companies Incorporated

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

