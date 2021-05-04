 Skip to main content
Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

  • Updated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.525 per share, payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(480) 781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

