Carlisle Companies Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches New Website Focused on ESG

David W. Smith, Vice President, Sustainability, said, “The publication of our 2020 Sustainability Report and our new ESG web portal are important steps in giving our stakeholders increased access to Carlisle’s progress and data related to product-specific efficiency attributes, safety, training, Diversity and Inclusion as well as topic-specific GRI data. As we deliver on Vision 2025, Carlisle remains steadfast in our commitment to ESG and another century of responsible stewardship.”