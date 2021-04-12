 Skip to main content
Carlisle Companies Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches New Website Focused on ESG

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report in conjunction with a new ESG-focused website (www.carlisle.com/sustainability). The 2020 report and new website share details of Carlisle’s century-long journey and provide a deeper look into Carlisle’s socially and fiscally responsible approach to create value for its stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.

David W. Smith, Vice President, Sustainability, said, “The publication of our 2020 Sustainability Report and our new ESG web portal are important steps in giving our stakeholders increased access to Carlisle’s progress and data related to product-specific efficiency attributes, safety, training, Diversity and Inclusion as well as topic-specific GRI data. As we deliver on Vision 2025, Carlisle remains steadfast in our commitment to ESG and another century of responsible stewardship.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(480) 781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

