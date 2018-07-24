SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reported record revenues of
$1,236.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, a 25.6% increase from
$983.9 million for the second quarter of 2017. Organic revenues grew
9.7%, acquired revenues contributed a total of 14.3% in the quarter,
foreign exchange had a positive impact of 0.7%, and adoption of the new
FASB revenue recognition standard had a positive impact of 0.9%.
Carlisle reported second quarter Operating Income of $159.7, an increase
of 9.2% from the second quarter of 2017 driven primarily by higher sales
volumes, price realization, contributions from acquisitions, and
continued operational improvements and cost savings from the Carlisle
Operating System. Operating Income performance was partially offset by
rising raw material, freight and labor-related costs, and unfavorable
product mix. In addition to the above Operating Income drivers,
Carlisle's diluted EPS was also impacted positively by a lower effective
tax rate and reduced share count in the quarter.
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
Revenues
$
1,236.1
$
983.9
Operating income
$
159.7
$
146.3
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$
114.7
$
94.7
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
1.87
$
1.46
Items affecting comparability (1)
$
0.10
$
0.09
All financial and percentage comparisons in the Company's second quarter
of 2018 reporting are made to the same quarter of the previous year,
unless otherwise stated.
Comment
D. Christian “Chris” Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
"We are pleased with Carlisle's record second quarter sales and diluted
EPS results. Carlisle experienced strong organic growth driven by
healthy U.S. commercial construction demand at our Carlisle Construction
Materials segment (CCM), robust commercial aircraft build rates at our
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment (CIT), strengthening of
Carlisle Brake & Friction's (CBF) off-highway vehicle markets, and
continued sequential Operating Income improvement at Carlisle Fluid
Technologies (CFT). We are very encouraged by CCM's ability to drive
meaningful price increases in the quarter, reflecting our price
discipline.
Progress and momentum continue to build on the deployment of Vision
2025. Consistent with our key strategic initiatives, in the quarter our
organic growth was almost double our goal of 5%; we made three small but
meaningful acquisitions: two metal roofing companies within the CCM
segment and a European aerospace engineering firm within CIT; and we
continued to return capital to shareholders, paying $22.5 million in
dividends and repurchasing approximately $111 million of Carlisle
shares. Additionally, recognizing the important contribution of all
employees to the success of Vision 2025, we announced a stock option
grant to U.S. employees, and a stock appreciation rights grant to
employees outside the U.S., giving the opportunity for all of our 14,000
global employees to be engaged in, and benefit from our success."
Segment Information
Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) achieved record second
quarter revenues and Operating Income driven by strong U.S. commercial
construction demand in addition to continued progress on price
realization. Accella's revenue performance continued to meet our
expectations and integration activities are on track. CCM's
year-over-year operating margin decline was driven by higher raw
material, labor and freight costs, and dilution from the Accella
acquisition. Profitability of the legacy CCM business was similar to the
second quarter of 2017.
(in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change $
Change %
Revenues
$
828.6
$
631.2
$
197.4
31.3%
22.3%
8.5%
0.5%
Operating income
$
141.4
$
129.1
$
12.3
9.5%
Operating margin percentage
17.1
%
20.5
%
-340bps
Items affecting comparability
$
0.7
$
0.3
We now expect CCM revenues to grow in the mid-twenty percent range in
2018, including contributions from acquisitions, with organic revenue
growth in the mid-to-high single digits.
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) delivered record second
quarter revenues, driven largely by the Aerospace and Test &
Measurement markets, inclusive of Carlisle's adoption of the new revenue
recognition standard. Operating Income improved year-over-year driven by
higher volumes, savings from COS, and lower restructuring spend,
partially offset by foreign exchange pressure related to the Chinese
Renminbi and unfavorable product mix.
(in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change $
Change %
Revenues
$
237.7
$
201.8
$
35.9
17.8%
0.1%
17.6%
0.1%
Operating income
$
27.5
$
20.2
$
7.3
36.1%
Operating margin percentage
11.6
%
10.0
%
+160bps
Items affecting comparability
$
1.9
$
5.6
We continue to expect CIT revenues to exceed ten percent growth in 2018.
Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) achieved strong organic
revenue growth in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting a continued
recovery in off-highway vehicle markets, especially key end markets of
Construction, Agriculture, and Mining. Operating Income growth was
largely driven by volume and price realization, partially offset by
costs associated with our Tulsa, Oklahoma to Medina, Ohio facility
consolidation, which is on track to be completed by year end.
(in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change $
Change %
Revenues
$
96.5
$
79.9
$
16.6
20.8%
—%
17.7%
3.1%
Operating income
$
2.9
$
1.3
$
1.6
123.1%
Operating margin percentage
3.0
%
1.6
%
+140bps
Items affecting comparability
$
3.9
$
1.7
We continue to expect CBF revenues to grow in the mid-teens in 2018.
Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) revenues in the second quarter
of 2018, excluding FX, increased slightly. Strong growth in Automotive
Refinish and General Industrial markets was offset by weakness in the
Transportation market. Operating Income benefited from previous actions
we have taken to drive efficiencies from our multiple facility
rationalization efforts, progress on vertical integration, and sourcing
initiatives.
(in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change $
Change %
Revenues
$
73.3
$
71.0
$
2.3
3.2%
—%
0.4%
2.8%
Operating income
$
7.8
$
7.4
$
0.4
5.4%
Operating margin percentage
10.6
%
10.4
%
+20bps
Items affecting comparability
$
1.0
$
0.5
We continue to expect CFT revenues to grow mid-single digits in 2018.
Koch concluded by stating, “Following our strong second quarter
performance, we enter the second half of 2018 well-positioned to achieve
our growth and performance objectives. We continue to have a positive
outlook for 2018, bolstered by the strong commitment of our CCM team to
maintaining price discipline, our continued focus on improved
profitability at CFT, and the progress made on our restructuring
efforts. We now expect overall revenue growth in 2018 to be
approximately twenty percent. Favorably positioned with our ample
liquidity and strong balance sheet, we remain committed to pursuing
growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions, and
returning capital to shareholders. With Vision 2025 well underway, we
expect record results for Carlisle in 2018."
Cash Flow
Cash flow used in operations of $2.8 million for the six months ended
June 30, 2018, was $137.5 million lower than cash provided of $134.7
million for the prior year period.
Free cash flow (defined as cash provided by or used in operating
activities less capital expenditures, and comprised of continuing and
discontinued operations) was a use of $69.7 million for the six months
ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $138.3 million versus the prior year.
The decrease in free cash flow was due to the timing of cash taxes paid
related to the sale of Carlisle FoodService Products and U.S. tax
reform. For the full year, excluding the effect of the sale of
FoodService Products, we expect free cash flow conversion to be
approximately 100%.
As of June 30, 2018, we had $762.4 million cash on hand and $1.0 billion
of availability under our revolving credit facility.
Definitions of Organic Revenue and Free Cash
Flow
Organic revenue is defined as revenues excluding revenues from
acquisitions within the last twelve months, changes in foreign exchange
rates versus the U.S. Dollar, and the adoption of the new revenue
recognition standard.
Free Cash Flow is defined as Operating Cash Flows less Capital
Expenditures.
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction,
aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective
coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees
generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions except share and per share amounts)
2018
2017
Revenues
$
1,236.1
$
983.9
Cost of goods sold
903.9
697.4
Selling and administrative expenses
159.9
127.0
Research and development expenses
14.2
13.1
Other operating (income) expense, net
(1.6
)
0.1
Operating income
159.7
146.3
Interest expense, net
14.2
7.0
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(0.7
)
(0.4
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
146.2
139.7
Provision for income taxes
31.5
45.0
Income from continuing operations
114.7
94.7
Discontinued operations:
(Loss) income before income taxes
(1.3
)
12.1
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(0.3
)
4.5
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
(1.0
)
7.6
Net income
$
113.7
$
102.3
Basic earnings per share attributable to common shares:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.88
$
1.47
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
(0.02
)
0.12
Basic earnings per share
$
1.86
$
1.59
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shares:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.87
$
1.46
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
(0.02
)
0.12
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.85
$
1.58
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
60,641
63,746
Diluted
61,059
64,140
Dividends declared and paid per share
$
0.37
$
0.35
Income from continuing operations
$
114.0
$
93.6
Net income
$
113.0
$
101.1
Three Months Ended June 30,
Increase / (Decrease)
(in millions, except percentages)
2018
2017
Amount
Percent
Revenues to Unaffiliated Customers
Carlisle Construction Materials
$
828.6
$
631.2
$
197.4
31.3
%
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
237.7
201.8
35.9
17.8
Carlisle Fluid Technologies
73.3
71.0
2.3
3.2
Carlisle Brake & Friction
96.5
79.9
16.6
20.8
Total
$
1,236.1
$
983.9
$
252.2
25.6
Operating Income (Loss)
Carlisle Construction Materials
$
141.4
$
129.1
$
12.3
9.5
%
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
27.5
20.2
7.3
36.1
Carlisle Fluid Technologies
7.8
7.4
0.4
5.4
Carlisle Brake & Friction
2.9
1.3
1.6
123.1
Segment Totals
179.6
158.0
21.6
13.7
Corporate and unallocated (1)
(19.9
)
(11.7
)
(8.2
)
(70.1
)
Total
$
159.7
$
146.3
$
13.4
9.2
Operating Margin Percentage
Carlisle Construction Materials
17.1
%
20.5
%
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
11.6
10.0
Carlisle Fluid Technologies
10.6
10.4
Carlisle Brake & Friction
3.0
1.6
Total
12.9
14.9
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Unaudited Items Affecting
Comparability Information
Items affecting comparability include costs, and losses or gains related
to, among other things, growth and profitability improvement initiatives
and other events outside of core business operations (such as asset
impairments, exit and disposal and facility rationalization charges,
costs of and related to acquisitions, litigation costs, gains and losses
from and costs related to divestitures, and discrete tax items). Because
these items affect Carlisle's, or any particular operating segment's,
financial condition or results in a specific period in which they are
recognized, we believe it is appropriate to present the total of these
items to provide information regarding the comparability of results of
operations period to period.
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
Impact to Operating Income
Exit and disposal costs
4.6
5.0
Other facility rationalization costs
2.7
3.1
Acquisition related costs:
Inventory step-up amortization
0.4
—
Other acquisition costs
0.5
0.4
Litigation costs
1.4
—
Gains from divestitures
(1.9
)
—
Total items affecting comparability
$
7.7
$
8.5
Impact to Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (1)
Exit and disposal costs
0.05
0.06
Other facility rationalization costs
0.04
0.02
Acquisition related costs:
Inventory step-up amortization
0.01
—
Other acquisition costs
0.01
0.01
Litigation costs
0.02
—
Gains from divestitures
(0.03
)
—
Total items affecting comparability
$
0.10
$
0.09
Impact to Operating Income
Carlisle Construction Materials
$
0.7
$
0.3
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
1.9
5.6
Carlisle Fluid Technologies
1.0
0.5
Carlisle Brake & Friction
3.9
1.7
Corporate
0.2
0.4
Total items affecting comparability
$
7.7
$
8.5
Impact to Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (1)
Carlisle Construction Materials
$
0.01
$
—
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
0.02
0.06
Carlisle Fluid Technologies
0.01
—
Carlisle Brake & Friction
0.05
0.02
Corporate
0.01
0.01
Total items affecting comparability
$
0.10
$
0.09
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2018
2017
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(2.8
)
134.7
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation
754.6
—
Capital expenditures
(66.9
)
(66.1
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(19.3
)
(225.9
)
Other investing activities, net
5.7
0.1
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
674.1
(291.9
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
—
263.0
Repayments of revolving credit facility
—
(153.0
)
Repurchases of common stock
(235.7
)
(150.0
)
Dividends paid
(45.6
)
(45.8
)
Withholding tax paid related to stock-based compensation
(9.6
)
(8.1
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
5.0
3.5
Net cash used in financing activities
(285.9
)
(90.4
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
—
2.1
Change in cash and cash equivalents
385.4
(245.5
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
(1.3
)
(3.7
)
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
378.3
385.3
End of period
$
762.4
$
136.1
(in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
762.4
378.3
Long-term debt
1,586.9
1,586.2
Total shareholders' equity
2,672.3
2,528.3
