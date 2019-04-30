SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of
Hosco Fittings (Hosco) and Integrated Dispense Solutions (IDS). Hosco is
a leading manufacturer of precision stainless steel fluid handling
components designed for high volume, high purity paint circulating and
application finishing systems. IDS designs and manufactures dispensing
solutions for precision applications of high viscosity materials. Both
Hosco and IDS will become part of the Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT)
operating segment.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Acquiring
Hosco and IDS are examples of CFT executing on its Vision 2025 strategy
to expand further into the attractive Sealants and Adhesives equipment
market. Hosco and IDS add high-quality products and solutions to CFT’s
current offerings, along with strong technical resources and
capabilities which will support and enhance CFT’s position as a provider
of innovative solutions and services to our customers. Through the
application of the Carlisle Operating System (COS), we will focus on
leveraging the installed bases of both companies to drive further growth
and innovation. We are very pleased to welcome the Hosco and IDS teams
to Carlisle.”
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products
and solutions for our customers. with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense,
transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing,
agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of
employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about
Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
