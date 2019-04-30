SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of

Hosco Fittings (Hosco) and Integrated Dispense Solutions (IDS). Hosco is

a leading manufacturer of precision stainless steel fluid handling

components designed for high volume, high purity paint circulating and

application finishing systems. IDS designs and manufactures dispensing

solutions for precision applications of high viscosity materials. Both

Hosco and IDS will become part of the Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT)

operating segment.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Acquiring

Hosco and IDS are examples of CFT executing on its Vision 2025 strategy

to expand further into the attractive Sealants and Adhesives equipment

market. Hosco and IDS add high-quality products and solutions to CFT’s

current offerings, along with strong technical resources and

capabilities which will support and enhance CFT’s position as a provider

of innovative solutions and services to our customers. Through the

application of the Carlisle Operating System (COS), we will focus on

leveraging the installed bases of both companies to drive further growth

and innovation. We are very pleased to welcome the Hosco and IDS teams

to Carlisle.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products

and solutions for our customers. with highly engineered and high margin

products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder

returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,

entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital

deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in

the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial

roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense,

transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing,

agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of

employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about

Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

Carlisle

Companies Incorporated

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

