SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of

MicroConnex, a privately held manufacturer of highly engineered

microminiature flex circuits and sensors for the Medical and Test &

Measurement markets. MicroConnex will become part of the Carlisle

Interconnect Technologies (CIT) operating segment.

Based in Snoqualmie, WA, MicroConnex brings deep technical expertise and

process capabilities with a primary focus on delivering space-optimizing

configurations for mission-critical components in industries with

stringent tolerance requirements. Key manufacturing processes of the

company include thin-film sputtering, laser ablation, and precision

laser micromachining.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The acquisition

of MicroConnex fits our well-established Medical strategy and adds key

sensor and miniaturization technology to our Medical Technologies

platform. MicroConnex is additive to our 2018 acquisition of redgroup,

and positions CIT to participate earlier in design and development

activities at major Medical original equipment manufacturers.

MicroConnex also brings strong technical resources and capabilities that

will support and enhance the growth opportunities for CIT’s Test &

Measurement platform. Combined with CIT's commercial organization,

opportunities for product integration, and application of the Carlisle

Operating System (COS), we will drive growth, innovation, and deliver

products and solutions that meet an increasing array of our customers'

needs. We are very pleased to welcome the MicroConnex team to Carlisle."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products

and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating

superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of

decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced

approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous

improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s

markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace,

medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto

refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide

team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn

more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

Carlisle

Companies Incorporated

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

http://www.carlisle.com

