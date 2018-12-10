SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), a global leader in

commercial and industrial building envelope products through its

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) operating segment, announced today

that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire

Petersen Aluminum Corporation (“Petersen”), a privately held

manufacturer of high-quality metal roofing products for approximately

$197 million.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Petersen’s primary

business is the manufacture and distribution of market leading

architectural metal roof panels, steel and aluminum flat sheets and

coils, wall panels, perimeter roof edge systems and related accessories

for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and agricultural

markets. Founded by Maurice R. Petersen in 1965, Petersen, through its

premier brand PAC-CLAD®, has grown to become a leader in its served

markets with approximately $160 million of annual revenue.

Chris Koch, CEO and President, said, "The acquisition of Petersen is

part of our strategy of providing customers with a portfolio of high

quality, innovative products and solutions that meet an increasing array

of their building envelope needs. Petersen is an excellent fit with our

recent acquisitions in the metal roofing space, including Drexel Metals,

Sunlast Metal and Premium Panels, as well as a significant complementary

addition to our single-ply roofing systems. We anticipate achieving

annual synergies of $4.0 million across our metal roofing platform as a

result of the acquisition. Petersen further broadens our scale and

geographic penetration of the attractive and fast growing regions of

Texas, Arizona, Georgia and the Midwest as we continue to execute on our

metal roofing growth strategy. I look forward to welcoming the Petersen

team to Carlisle and driving further growth and innovation with the help

of the Carlisle Operating System."

Upon completion of the transaction, the business will be reported as

part of the CCM segment.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is

committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a

unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit,

active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a

culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating

System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty

polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial,

protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and

construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated

$4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

(480)

781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

