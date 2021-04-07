 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle Companies to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on April 22, 2021

Carlisle Companies to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on April 22, 2021

  • Updated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 833-968-1983

International: 647-689-6933

Conference ID: 8089695

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(480) 781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Social Security Basics: Full Retirement Age
Smart Change: Personal Finance

Social Security Basics: Full Retirement Age

Full retirement age—also called normal retirement age—is the age when Americans receive full Social Security benefits. Your full retirement age varies depending on the year you were born. Contrast this with the so-called early retirement age of 62, when people may start receiving partial Social Security benefits. Social Security Full Retirement Age The Social Security […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News