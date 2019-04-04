SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release first quarter 2019
results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market close. A conference
call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday,
April 23, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related
materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors
and via telephone as follows:
Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015
International: 647-689-5640
Access
code: 4471105
Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the
start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s
website shortly after the completion of the call.
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products
and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating
superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of
decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced
approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous
improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s
markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace,
medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto
refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide
team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn
more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
