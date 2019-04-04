SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release first quarter 2019

results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market close. A conference

call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday,

April 23, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related

materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors

and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015

International: 647-689-5640

Access

code: 4471105

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the

start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s

website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products

and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating

superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of

decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced

approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous

improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s

markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace,

medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto

refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide

team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn

more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles