SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release fourth quarter 2018
results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 after the market close. A
conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET
on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast,
along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors
and via telephone as follows:
Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015
International: 647-689-5640
Access
code: 3568725
Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the
start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s
website shortly after the completion of the call.
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is
committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a
unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit,
active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a
culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating
System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty
polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial,
protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and
construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated
$4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
Contacts
Jim Giannakouros, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(480)
781-5135