SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle

Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release fourth quarter 2018

results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 after the market close. A

conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET

on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast,

along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors

and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015

International: 647-689-5640

Access

code: 3568725

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the

start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s

website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of

niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is

committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a

unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit,

active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a

culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating

System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty

polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial,

protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and

construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated

$4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

(480)

781-5135

jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

