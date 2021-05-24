Carlisle Companies to Sell Carlisle Brake & Friction

“We believe the sale to CentroMotion is an excellent opportunity for Brake & Friction to optimize its long-term growth and profitability, leveraging an industry leading platform focused on critical applications for off-highway vehicle and industrial markets.

“I had the privilege of serving as President of CBF from 2008 to 2011 and want to thank CBF’s approximately 1,350 global employees for their perseverance over the past few years during a difficult down cycle, all the while working to ensure CBF remained a leading supplier of equipment and solutions to off-highway vehicle end markets. In addition, I want to thank the customers and suppliers of Brake & Friction for their continued loyalty.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor to Carlisle on this transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements