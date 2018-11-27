PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bank today announced that Carmel York has joined its

Mortgage Warehouse Lending team as Senior Vice President, Senior Sales

Officer. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Western

Alliance Bancorporation.

In this role, York will develop and manage warehouse lines of credit for

mortgage industry clients in the northern and western regions. She

brings more than 25 years of mortgage banking experience to the Western

Alliance team, with specific expertise in Mortgage, Institutional

Finance, Risk Management, and all aspects of market growth.

Western Alliance Mortgage Warehouse Lending provides financing to

well-qualified mortgage bankers, including traditional warehouse

finance, MSR financing, treasury management and note financing.

Before joining Western Alliance, York held a number of key leadership

positions at NattyMac, LLC., including Senior Vice President, Managing

Director and National Sales Manager.

“Carmel York comes to Western Alliance with strong industry experience

in the dynamic mortgage warehouse sector, along with superior mortgage

skills,” said David Bernard, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Warehouse

Lending. “She is a terrific fit for our company’s culture of customized

funding solutions matched with outstanding personalized service.”

York’s career has included roles with Washington Mutual Home Loans and

Aurora Loan Services, as well as operating her own mortgage business.

She earned her degree at Texas Tech University.

About Mortgage Warehouse Lending

Western Alliance Mortgage Warehouse Lending, a specialized group within

Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, provides financing to well-qualified

mortgage bankers with an unmatched level of expertise and

responsiveness. The group’s team of leading professionals has extensive

industry experience and serves over 100 clients with more than $2

billion in total commitments providing traditional warehouse finance,

MSR financing and note financing. Western Alliance Bank is the primary

subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western

Alliance is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and

ranks #2 on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. A national

presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates

individually branded, full-service banking divisions with offices in key

markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com/mortgagewarehouselending.

About Western Alliance Bank

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is

one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and is ranked #2

on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. Its primary subsidiary,

Western Alliance Bank, is the go-to bank for business and succeeds with

local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service, a full

spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management

capabilities, and a powerful array of specialized financial services

that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety

of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional

footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded

full-service banking divisions, with other offices in key markets

nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Contacts

Media:

Robyn Young, 602-346-7352

Investors:

Dale Gibbons,

602-952-5476

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles