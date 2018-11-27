PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bank today announced that Carmel York has joined its
Mortgage Warehouse Lending team as Senior Vice President, Senior Sales
Officer. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Western
Alliance Bancorporation.
In this role, York will develop and manage warehouse lines of credit for
mortgage industry clients in the northern and western regions. She
brings more than 25 years of mortgage banking experience to the Western
Alliance team, with specific expertise in Mortgage, Institutional
Finance, Risk Management, and all aspects of market growth.
Western Alliance Mortgage Warehouse Lending provides financing to
well-qualified mortgage bankers, including traditional warehouse
finance, MSR financing, treasury management and note financing.
Before joining Western Alliance, York held a number of key leadership
positions at NattyMac, LLC., including Senior Vice President, Managing
Director and National Sales Manager.
“Carmel York comes to Western Alliance with strong industry experience
in the dynamic mortgage warehouse sector, along with superior mortgage
skills,” said David Bernard, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Warehouse
Lending. “She is a terrific fit for our company’s culture of customized
funding solutions matched with outstanding personalized service.”
York’s career has included roles with Washington Mutual Home Loans and
Aurora Loan Services, as well as operating her own mortgage business.
She earned her degree at Texas Tech University.
About Mortgage Warehouse Lending
Western Alliance Mortgage Warehouse Lending, a specialized group within
Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, provides financing to well-qualified
mortgage bankers with an unmatched level of expertise and
responsiveness. The group’s team of leading professionals has extensive
industry experience and serves over 100 clients with more than $2
billion in total commitments providing traditional warehouse finance,
MSR financing and note financing. Western Alliance Bank is the primary
subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western
Alliance is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and
ranks #2 on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. A national
presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates
individually branded, full-service banking divisions with offices in key
markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com/mortgagewarehouselending.
About Western Alliance Bank
With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is
one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and is ranked #2
on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. Its primary subsidiary,
Western Alliance Bank, is the go-to bank for business and succeeds with
local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service, a full
spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management
capabilities, and a powerful array of specialized financial services
that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety
of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional
footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded
full-service banking divisions, with other offices in key markets
nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.
