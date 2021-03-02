Carrick Capital Partners Announces Growth Recapitalization of Renalogic

The deal represents a major new investment in the category of health solution providers to the self-funded market and reflects Carrick’s thesis that self-funded employers, particularly in the mid-market, will increasingly explore innovative approaches to cost containment and risk management to combat rising PPO costs. Carrick’s interest in Renalogic and CKD cost containment builds upon its prior healthcare investments in Accolade, InstaMed, and Discovery Healthcare Partners.

“Renalogic has demonstrated the ability to maximize employer savings while minimizing employee abrasion for managing CKD, which is among the most relevant and contentious disease states for cost containment in healthcare,” explained Managing Director Chris Wenner.

“We look forward to working with the talented team at Renalogic to build on their market leading position in dialysis by expanding their service offerings to help self-funded employers and stop-loss carriers manage catastrophic risk,” continued Wenner.