Carroll Shelby’s Personal Cobra 427 Super Snake, CSX 3015, to Highlight Select Offerings from a Private Collection at Barrett-Jackson

“CSX 3015 is arguably one of the most iconic, and important, American sports cars ever built,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “In 1968, Road & Track called it ‘The Cobra To End All Cobras,’ and it has more than lived up to that standard. When it first crossed our block in 2007, Carroll was there and told the story of how he got pulled over by the Nevada Highway Patrol doing 190 mph in the car. Its sale ended up setting a new world record for any Shelby vehicle sold at auction. Carroll often said, ‘make history, then repeat it,’ and that’s exactly what we hope to do again. This car was truly ‘Carroll’s Cobra,’ and it, along with other incredible vehicles selling from this private collection, will make collector car history next month.”