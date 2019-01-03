Mark Cuban Takes a Spin Through Carvana’s Virtual Vehicle Tour Technology

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, selling and

financing used cars, will appear on “Shark Tank,” airing Sunday, Jan. 6

at 9 p.m. ET on ABC Television. The episode features a follow-up segment

with Mark Cuban as he checks in with Car360 founder Bruno Francois, to

see how the company is doing since their initial appearance on the show

in 2013; including Car360’s

acquisition by Carvana in 2018.

“It was really fun showing Mark how our technology and knowledge has

integrated so well with Carvana’s,” said Bruno Francois, Car360 founder

and Carvana product director. “From the time Mark committed to investing

in Car360 on “Shark Tank,” through the past few years as we’ve grown,

and into Car360’s acquisition by Carvana, he has continued to be

communicative and committed. We enjoyed showcasing the resources and

opportunity ahead of us as we change the way people buy cars.”

Carvana, headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., is featured throughout the

segment, including showcasing the company’s patented photo studios and

proprietary technology that produce 360-degree used vehicle digital

tours. These high-definition photos highlight features, imperfections,

and detailed interior and exterior views of every vehicle, giving

customers a transparent virtual vehicle tour experience.

“2018 was a huge growth year for us, and bringing the Car360 team into

the fold set us up for some exciting enhancements moving forward,” said

Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re looking forward to

debuting all that we’ve been working on together, soon.”

Virtual vehicle tour technology is a key differentiator for Carvana,

which has more than 10,000 vehicles that consumers can shop, finance,

purchase and schedule delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup, all in as

little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile

device. All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy and are

Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have

no frame damage and have never been in a reported accident. Features,

imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are

listed on the car's vehicle description page.

Carvana currently offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 85

markets across the U.S. and operates 15 Car Vending Machines.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Colleen Murphy

404-214-0722, ext.109

cmurphy@trevelinokeller.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles