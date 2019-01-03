Mark Cuban Takes a Spin Through Carvana’s Virtual Vehicle Tour Technology
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, selling and
financing used cars, will appear on “Shark Tank,” airing Sunday, Jan. 6
at 9 p.m. ET on ABC Television. The episode features a follow-up segment
with Mark Cuban as he checks in with Car360 founder Bruno Francois, to
see how the company is doing since their initial appearance on the show
in 2013; including Car360’s
acquisition by Carvana in 2018.
“It was really fun showing Mark how our technology and knowledge has
integrated so well with Carvana’s,” said Bruno Francois, Car360 founder
and Carvana product director. “From the time Mark committed to investing
in Car360 on “Shark Tank,” through the past few years as we’ve grown,
and into Car360’s acquisition by Carvana, he has continued to be
communicative and committed. We enjoyed showcasing the resources and
opportunity ahead of us as we change the way people buy cars.”
Carvana, headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., is featured throughout the
segment, including showcasing the company’s patented photo studios and
proprietary technology that produce 360-degree used vehicle digital
tours. These high-definition photos highlight features, imperfections,
and detailed interior and exterior views of every vehicle, giving
customers a transparent virtual vehicle tour experience.
“2018 was a huge growth year for us, and bringing the Car360 team into
the fold set us up for some exciting enhancements moving forward,” said
Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re looking forward to
debuting all that we’ve been working on together, soon.”
Virtual vehicle tour technology is a key differentiator for Carvana,
which has more than 10,000 vehicles that consumers can shop, finance,
purchase and schedule delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup, all in as
little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile
device. All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy and are
Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have
no frame damage and have never been in a reported accident. Features,
imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are
listed on the car's vehicle description page.
Carvana currently offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 85
markets across the U.S. and operates 15 Car Vending Machines.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Colleen Murphy
404-214-0722, ext.109