TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, announced today that Neha Parikh has joined Carvana’s board of

directors, effective today.

Parikh is the president of Hotwire, a leading online travel site and

part of the Expedia Group family of brands. Parikh first started with

Expedia Group in 2008 with Hotels.com, where her responsibilities and

expertise spanned product development, customer relationship marketing,

pricing and strategy; culminating in her role as senior vice president

of global brands for Hotels.com before assuming the role of president of

Hotwire in 2017. Parikh brings a wealth of consumer insight and demand

strategy experience from Expedia Group, and prior to that, The Cambridge

Group (a Nielson company).

“We’re proud to welcome Neha to our board of directors. From our first

meeting it was clear that her expertise in online customer experience

and customer acquisition provides knowledge and perspective that will be

highly additive to our board,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and

CEO. “Neha is an immediately impressive person and we look forward to

benefiting from the energy and passion she brings to everything she

engages in.”

In addition to her experience with the Expedia Group, Parikh has held

marketing and product development roles at Dade Behring (a Siemens

healthcare company) and worked as a management consultant at

Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business

from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the Kellogg

School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Through innovative technology and an exceptional focus on the customer,

the Carvana team really is revolutionizing the car buying experience and

I am delighted to get to be a part of their journey,” said Parikh. “On

my first visit to the Carvana offices, I took a picture of their

prominently displayed values, one of which is ‘Your next customer may be

your mom,’ which I love; relentless customer focus has been central to

my career, so I’m thrilled to align with a company that puts their

customers first.”

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Media contact:

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

IR contact:

Mike Levin

480-712-0794

investors@carvana.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles