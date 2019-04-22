TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, announced today that Neha Parikh has joined Carvana’s board of
directors, effective today.
Parikh is the president of Hotwire, a leading online travel site and
part of the Expedia Group family of brands. Parikh first started with
Expedia Group in 2008 with Hotels.com, where her responsibilities and
expertise spanned product development, customer relationship marketing,
pricing and strategy; culminating in her role as senior vice president
of global brands for Hotels.com before assuming the role of president of
Hotwire in 2017. Parikh brings a wealth of consumer insight and demand
strategy experience from Expedia Group, and prior to that, The Cambridge
Group (a Nielson company).
“We’re proud to welcome Neha to our board of directors. From our first
meeting it was clear that her expertise in online customer experience
and customer acquisition provides knowledge and perspective that will be
highly additive to our board,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and
CEO. “Neha is an immediately impressive person and we look forward to
benefiting from the energy and passion she brings to everything she
engages in.”
In addition to her experience with the Expedia Group, Parikh has held
marketing and product development roles at Dade Behring (a Siemens
healthcare company) and worked as a management consultant at
Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business
from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the Kellogg
School of Management at Northwestern University.
“Through innovative technology and an exceptional focus on the customer,
the Carvana team really is revolutionizing the car buying experience and
I am delighted to get to be a part of their journey,” said Parikh. “On
my first visit to the Carvana offices, I took a picture of their
prominently displayed values, one of which is ‘Your next customer may be
your mom,’ which I love; relentless customer focus has been central to
my career, so I’m thrilled to align with a company that puts their
customers first.”
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
