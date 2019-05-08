Retail Units Sold of 36,766 an increase of 99% YoY

Revenue of $755.2 Million, an increase of 110% YoY

Total Gross Profit (incl. gift) of $88.5 Million, an increase of 159%

YoY

Vehicles Purchased Directly from Customers up 232% YoY

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used

cars, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31,

2019. Carvana’s complete first quarter 2019 financial results and

management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s

shareholder letter on the quarterly

results page of the investor relations website.

“The first quarter marked several spectacular milestones for Carvana. We

delivered another quarter of triple digit revenue growth, entered our

100th market, and successfully completed our first securitization all

while continuing to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said

Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “2019 is off to a great start.

We are energized and remain focused on our goal of selling more than 2

million cars per year.”

Conference Call Details

Carvana will host a conference call today, May 8, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. EDT

(2:30 p.m. PDT) to discuss financial results. To participate in the live

call, analysts and investors should dial (833) 255-2830 or (412)

902-6715 and ask for “Carvana Earnings.” A live audio webcast of the

conference call along with supplemental financial information will also

be accessible on the company's website at https://investors.carvana.com/.

Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the

website for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be

available until May 15, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412)

317-0088 and entering passcode 10130283#.

Forward Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current expectations and

projections with respect to, among other things, its financial

condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance,

and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or

include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect,"

"forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential,"

"project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should,"

"would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of

similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that

are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to

various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be

important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ

materially from those indicated in these statements. Among these factors

are risks related to the “Risk Factors” identified in our Annual Report

on Form 10-K for 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for Q1 2019.

There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will

materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this

date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or

review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@icfnext.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles