Fourth Quarter 2018

Retail Units Sold of 27,750, an increase of 105% YoY

Revenue of $584.8 Million, an increase of 121% YoY

Total Gross Profit (incl. gift) of $56.1 Million, an increase of 156%

YoY

Total gross profit per unit ex-Gift was $2,131, an increase of $512

Full Year 2018

Retail Units Sold of 94,108, an increase of 113% YoY

Revenue of $1.96 Billion, an increase of 128% YoY

Total Gross Profit (incl. gift) of $196.7 Million, an increase of

189% YoY

Total gross profit per unit ex-Gift was $2,133, an increase of $594

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used

cars, today announced financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31,

2018. Carvana’s complete fourth quarter 2018 financial results and

management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s

shareholder letter on the quarterly

results page of the investor relations website.

“Carvana closed out a strong 2018 with its 20th consecutive

quarter of triple-digit unit and revenue growth. This made us the

fastest growing public auto retailer in the country," said Ernie Garcia,

Carvana founder and CEO. “Our ability to execute at even greater scale

continues to give us confidence in our path to selling 2 million cars

per year.”

Conference Call Details

Carvana will host a conference call today, Feb. 27, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.

EST (2:30 p.m. PST) to discuss financial results. To participate in the

live call, analysts and investors should dial (833) 255-2830 or (412)

902-6715, and ask for “Carvana Earnings.” A live audio webcast of the

conference call along with supplemental financial information will also

be accessible on the company's website at investors.carvana.com.

Following the webcast, an archived version will also be available on the

Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A telephonic replay

of the conference call will be available until March 6, 2019, by dialing

(877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10128179#.

Forward Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current expectations and

projections with respect to, among other things, its financial

condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance,

and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or

include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect,"

"forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential,"

"project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should,"

"would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of

similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that

are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to

various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be

important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ

materially from those indicated in these statements. Among these factors

are risks related to the “Risk Factors” identified in our Annual Report

on Form 10-K for 2018. There is no assurance that any forward-looking

statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only

as of this date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly

update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of

new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As appropriate, we supplement our results of operations determined in

accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”)

with certain non-GAAP financial measurements that are used by

management, and which we believe are useful to investors, as

supplemental operational measurements to evaluate our financial

performance. These measurements should not be considered in isolation or

as a substitute for reported GAAP results because they may include or

exclude certain items as compared to similar GAAP-based measurements,

and such measurements may not be comparable to similarly-titled

measurements reported by other companies. Rather, these measurements

should be considered as an additional way of viewing aspects of our

operations that provide a more complete understanding of our business.

We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial

statements included in publicly filed reports in their entirety and not

rely solely on any one, single financial measurement or communication.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measurements to their most directly

comparable GAAP-based financial measurements are included at the end of

this press release.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

CARVANA CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared

and presented in accordance with GAAP, we also present the following

non-GAAP measures: gross profit ex-Gift and gross profit per unit

ex-Gift. We believe the presentation of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial

measures provides investors with increased transparency into financial

measures used by our management team, and it also improves investors’

understanding of our underlying operating performance and their ability

to analyze our ongoing operating trends. All historic non-GAAP financial

measures have been reconciled with the most directly comparable GAAP

financial measures.

Gross Profit ex-Gift and Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift

Gross Profit ex-Gift and Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift are non-GAAP

supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and

should not be considered an alternative to gross profit, as determined

by GAAP. Gross Profit ex-Gift is defined as gross profit before

compensation expense related to the 100k Milestone Gift included in cost

of sales. Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift is Gross Profit ex-Gift divided

by units sold. We use Gross Profit ex-Gift to measure the operating

performance of our business and Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift to measure

our operating performance relative to our units sold. We believe that

Gross Profit ex-Gift and Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift are useful

measures to us and to our investors because they exclude the expense

associated with the 100k Milestone Gift recognized in cost of sales. We

expect the 100k Milestone Gift to be a one-time award program for which

we will recognize varying amounts of expense beginning in the second

half of 2018 and continuing through the first half of 2020, and

therefore we believe the related expense does not reflect our core

operations, is not included in our past operations, and may not be

indicative of our future operations. Additionally, the shares issued to

settle the 100k Milestone Gift are offset by share contributions from

Mr. Garcia to the Company, therefore we expect the impact on shares

outstanding to be nearly zero. We believe that excluding it enables us

to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and

relative to our competitors.

A reconciliation of the Gross Profit ex-Gift amounts to each

corresponding gross profit amount, which are the most directly

comparable GAAP measures and include expenses attributable to the 100k

Milestone Gift, and calculations of each Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift

amount are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts):



 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017

Total gross profit


$

56,134


$

21,890


$

196,709


$

68,091

100k Milestone Gift in total cost of sales


3,002





4,003




Total Gross Profit ex-Gift


$

59,136


$

21,890


$

200,712


$

68,091









 

Used vehicle unit sales


27,750


13,517


94,108


44,252

Total Gross Profit per Unit ex-Gift


$

2,131


$

1,619


$

2,133


$

1,539

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@icfnext.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles