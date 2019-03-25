TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and

selling used cars, announced today that it priced its first auto loan

securitization, successfully adding a new, large, and diverse

monetization channel to its finance offering.

“This transaction is an exciting development for Carvana’s financing

platform,” said CEO Ernie Garcia. “Our inaugural transaction introduced

our product to the market, was well-received by investors, and marked a

significant step toward achieving our long-term financing profitability

goals.”

Transaction Summary

The Q1 2019 securitization is a private securitization under Rule 144A

and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under

the Securities Act in which Carvana expects to sell $350 million of

principal balance of loans to a securitization trust and receive

proceeds from the issuance and sale of rated notes, a strip security,

and certificates. Following pricing, total proceeds, including cash and

securities, are expected to be $365.4 million before fees and expenses.

A breakdown of proceeds and related descriptions is below.


 


Carvana Q1 2019 Securitization Expected Proceeds (in millions)



 

 

 

 

Q1 2019 Securitization

Principal balance sold

 

 

 

$350.0

 

 

 

 

 

Rated notes




$338.8

 

 

 

 

 

Certificates, Class XS notes, and other




$31.0

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve account funding




($4.4)

 

 

 

 

 

Total proceeds before fees and expenses




$365.4

 

 

 

 

 





 

Principal Balance

The Q1 2019 securitization transaction includes $350 million in

principal balance of loans across the full credit spectrum.

Rated Notes

The rated notes are seven classes of securities with expected ratings

ranging from Aaa through B2 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and AAA

through BB from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. In total, the face value

of the rated notes is expected to be $338.8 million. The notes are

expected to be purchased by multiple third-party investors who are new

to the Carvana platform.

Certificates and Class XS Notes

Certificates entitle the holders to residual cash flows after required

payments are made to the rated notes, the servicer, other service

providers and trustees, and the Class XS noteholders. The Class XS notes

are similar to strips seen in the mortgage securitization market. The

Class XS notes do not have a face value but have a contractual right to

specific cash flows over the life of the transaction. The certificates

and Class XS notes are expected to be sold to multiple third-party

investors who are new to the Carvana platform.

Reserve Account Funding

The company expects to fund a reserve account in an amount equal to

1.25% of the principal balance as additional credit enhancement for the

rated notes. Funds in the reserve account will be releasable to the

certificateholders near the end of the life of the transaction in the

event that certain conditions are met.

Fees and Expenses

Fees and expenses for the transaction are expected to include

underwriting fees and other transaction expenses, including first-time

issuer expenses.

Words from the CEO

“Our Q1 2019 securitization marks another exciting step toward

diversifying our finance monetization program,” said CEO Ernie Garcia.

“The transaction was squarely in line with our expectations for an

inaugural deal, yielding strong proceeds and leaving a clear path toward

achieving our long-term goals, and we look forward to executing on

continued strong performance as our platform matures.”

The transaction is scheduled to close on March 28, 2019, subject to

customary closing conditions.

The notes and certificates will not be registered under the Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act ), or

any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United

States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or a

transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the

Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes and

certificates were offered and are only being sold to qualified

institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to

persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the

Securities Act.

This press release is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an

offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these

securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation

or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under

the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

About Credit Ratings

Credit ratings are opinions of the relevant rating agency. They are not

facts and are not opinion of Carvana. They are not recommendations to

purchase, sell or hold any securities and if issued can be changed or

withdrawn at any time.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and

other legal authority. Forward-looking statements can be identified by

words such as “proposed,” “will,” “enables,” “expects,” “allows,”

“continues,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or similar

expressions. These include statements regarding the scheduled closing of

the offering of notes and certificates, the expectation of ratings from

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. on the

notes (other than the XS notes) and the proposed use of proceeds.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances

of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs,

expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business,

anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes

in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside

our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these

forward-looking statements. Our expected results may not be achieved,

and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. Factors

that could cause or contribute to actual results differing from our

forward-looking statements include risks relating to: failure of Moody’s

Investors Service, Inc. or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. to rate the

rated notes at the anticipated ratings levels, which is a closing

condition, or at all; changes in the financial markets, including

changes in credit markets, interest rates, securitization markets

generally and our proposed securitization in particular; the willingness

of investors to buy the notes or the certificates; adverse developments

regarding Carvana, its business or the online or broader automotive

retail or lending industry generally, any of which could impact what

credit ratings, if any, are issued with respect to the rated notes; the

extended settlement cycle for the scheduled closing on March 28, 2019,

which may exacerbate the foregoing risks; and other risks, including

those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents that we file with

the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which are or

will be available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update the

information in this press release.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@icfnext.com

