Revenue of $475 Million, an Increase of 127% YoY
Total Gross Profit per Unit of $2,173, an Increase of $672 YoY
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used
cars, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30,
2018. Carvana’s complete second quarter 2018 financial results and
management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s
shareholder letter on the quarterly
results page of the investor relations website.
“Second quarter results exceeded our prior guidance. We delivered
triple-digit growth in retail units sold, revenue, and gross profit
dollars, and drove a record total GPU of $2,173. We achieved these
results while opening 9 new markets and 4 new car vending machines, and
Carvana’s network now covers half of the U.S. population," said Ernie
Garcia, Carvana co-founder and CEO. “We had a strong first half of the
year and are on track for our fifth consecutive year of triple-digit
revenue growth in 2018. We are well-positioned to benefit from continued
momentum as consumers demand a new way to buy a car.”
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding
their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in
value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or
pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car
Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
