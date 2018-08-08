Revenue of $475 Million, an Increase of 127% YoY

Total Gross Profit per Unit of $2,173, an Increase of $672 YoY

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used

cars, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30,

2018. Carvana’s complete second quarter 2018 financial results and

management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s

shareholder letter on the quarterly

results page of the investor relations website.

“Second quarter results exceeded our prior guidance. We delivered

triple-digit growth in retail units sold, revenue, and gross profit

dollars, and drove a record total GPU of $2,173. We achieved these

results while opening 9 new markets and 4 new car vending machines, and

Carvana’s network now covers half of the U.S. population," said Ernie

Garcia, Carvana co-founder and CEO. “We had a strong first half of the

year and are on track for our fifth consecutive year of triple-digit

revenue growth in 2018. We are well-positioned to benefit from continued

momentum as consumers demand a new way to buy a car.”

Conference Call Details

Carvana will host a conference call today, August 8, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.

EDT (2:30 p.m. PDT) to discuss financial results. To participate in the

live call, analysts and investors should dial (833) 255-2830 or (412)

902-6715 and ask for “Carvana Earnings.” A live audio webcast of the

conference call along with supplemental financial information will also

be accessible on the company's website at https://investors.carvana.com/.

Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the

website for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be

available until August 15, 2018, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412)

317-0088 and entering passcode 10122530#.

Forward Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current expectations and

projections with respect to, among other things, its financial

condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance,

and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or

include the words “on track,” “well-positioned,” "believe," "expect,"

“projection,” “continued,” the negatives thereof and other words and

terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking

statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly,

there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes

or results to differ materially from those indicated in these

statements. Among these factors are risks related to the “Risk Factors”

identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2017 and our Quarterly

Report on Form 10-Q for Q2 2018. There is no assurance that any

forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect

expectations only as of this date. Carvana does not undertake any

obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future developments, or

otherwise.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding

their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in

value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or

pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car

Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

