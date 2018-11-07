Retail Units Sold of 25,324, an increase of 116% YoY

Revenue of $535 Million, an Increase of 137% YoY

Total Gross Profit of $57 Million, an Increase of 181% YoY

Vehicles Purchased Directly from Customers up 273% YoY

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used

cars, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September

30, 2018. Carvana’s complete third quarter 2018 financial results and

management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s

shareholder letter on the quarterly

results page of the investor relations website.

"We had a great quarter. We had our 19th consecutive quarter of

triple-digit year-over-year unit and revenue growth. To put that growth

in perspective, we delivered more cars to our customers in Q3 than we

did in all of 2015 and 2016, combined," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana

founder and CEO. "We also continued to drive meaningful improvements in

GPU, compounding our progress on our path to profitability while

simultaneously preparing for the significantly increased volume we

expect in the first half of 2019. Customers continue to enthusiastically

respond to our offering, and we have our eyes firmly fixed on our

mission to change the way people buy cars."

Conference Call Details

Carvana will host a conference call today, November 7, 2018, at 5:30

p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. PST) to discuss financial results. To participate in

the live call, analysts and investors should dial (833) 255-2830 or

(412) 902-6715, and ask for “Carvana Earnings.” A live audio webcast of

the conference call along with supplemental financial information will

also be accessible on the company's website at https://investors.carvana.com/.

Following the webcast, an archived version will also be available on the

Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A telephonic replay

of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2018, by

dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10124552#.

Forward Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current expectations and

projections with respect to, among other things, its financial

condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance,

and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or

include the words “on track,” “well-positioned,” “believe,” “expect,”

“projection,” “continued,” the negatives thereof and other words and

terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking

statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly,

there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes

or results to differ materially from those indicated in these

statements. Among these factors are risks related to the “Risk Factors”

identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2017 and our Quarterly

Report on Form 10-Q for Q3 2018. There is no assurance that any

forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect

expectations only as of this date. Carvana does not undertake any

obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future developments, or

otherwise.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding

their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in

value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or

pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car

Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media

Contact:

Carvana

Kate Carver

carvana@olson.com

