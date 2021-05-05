Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to New Orleans

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“We are steadily growing our presence in Louisiana, and with our New Orleans debut, we can now provide area residents with a great selection of thousands of vehicles, at great prices, with great customer service,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “Whether you’re looking for an SUV or sedan, we’re confident our customers in New Orleans will embrace our easy, transparent car buying experience.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 285 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)