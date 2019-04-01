Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Stockton, Modesto

and Vallejo

STOCKTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used

cars, launched in Stockton, Modesto and Vallejo today. In as little as

10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile

device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, trade in, and sell

their current vehicle to Carvana; and area residents can now

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com,

customers get a great selection, great price and a great customer

experience. Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy -

an upgrade to the traditional test-drive - giving them the time and

peace of mind to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in

360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour.

Every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous

150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a

reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about

open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“Offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in our first market in

California in 2017 was a significant milestone in our coast-to-coast

growth,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “To now bring

the new way to buy a car to a total of 10 cities in the state of

California is an accomplishment we’re proud of, and we’re looking

forward to Stockton, Modesto and Vallejo residents embracing the easy,

tech-forward car buying and selling we offer.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 112 cities

nationwide.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

602-558-7848

press@carvana.com

