Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Stockton, Modesto
and Vallejo
STOCKTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used
cars, launched in Stockton, Modesto and Vallejo today. In as little as
10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile
device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, trade in, and sell
their current vehicle to Carvana; and area residents can now
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com,
customers get a great selection, great price and a great customer
experience. Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy -
an upgrade to the traditional test-drive - giving them the time and
peace of mind to ensure the vehicle fits their life.
All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in
360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour.
Every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous
150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a
reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about
open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“Offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in our first market in
California in 2017 was a significant milestone in our coast-to-coast
growth,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “To now bring
the new way to buy a car to a total of 10 cities in the state of
California is an accomplishment we’re proud of, and we’re looking
forward to Stockton, Modesto and Vallejo residents embracing the easy,
tech-forward car buying and selling we offer.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 112 cities
nationwide.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
