Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car™ to Utah

Carvana Now Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to St. George area residents today. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.
Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., saves customers valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™ by allowing them to skip the dealership and shop online at Carvana.com. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether confirming leg room in the third row for the whole family or making sure there’s enough cargo space for weekend errands.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“We’re rapidly expanding across the West, and offering our easy, transparent, customer-centric approach to car buying to more and more customers,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to now also bringing St. George The New Way to Buy a Car™.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 161 markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Amy O’Hara
602-558-7848