San Francisco and San Jose Area Customers Can Buy a Car in as Little as
10 Minutes, Have it Delivered as Soon as the Next Day
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, selling and
financing used cars, has expanded its presence in California with the
launch of its San Francisco and San Jose markets, offering
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area customers. Faster than
deciding which show to stream next, customers can visit Carvana.com
to shop more than 10,000 vehicles from home or on the go via mobile
device, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
Carvana is the New Way to Buy a Car, putting the customer in control of
the purchase process. Instead of spending an entire Saturday at the
dealership, Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping
online. All vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous
150-point inspection, have no frame damage and have never been in a
reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about
open safety recalls are listed on the car's vehicle description page.
Additionally, Carvana customers get an upgrade to the traditional test
drive; to ensure the vehicle fits their life, every Carvana vehicle
comes with a seven-day return policy.
“San Francisco and San Jose residents have long been known as early
technology adopters,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.
“We’re looking forward to meeting their demand for smart consumer
technology with our easy, transparent online car buying option.”
Carvana now has a presence in seven California markets, while offering
as-soon-as-next-day delivery of its national inventory of more than
10,000 vehicles to customers in 83 markets across the U.S. Customers who
wish to sell their vehicle to Carvana – even if they aren’t purchasing
one – can get
a value for their car in just two minutes and also schedule
as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that car.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
Contacts
Carvana
Kate Carver
212-656-9148