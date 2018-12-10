San Francisco and San Jose Area Customers Can Buy a Car in as Little as

10 Minutes, Have it Delivered as Soon as the Next Day

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, selling and

financing used cars, has expanded its presence in California with the

launch of its San Francisco and San Jose markets, offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area customers. Faster than

deciding which show to stream next, customers can visit Carvana.com

to shop more than 10,000 vehicles from home or on the go via mobile

device, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Carvana is the New Way to Buy a Car, putting the customer in control of

the purchase process. Instead of spending an entire Saturday at the

dealership, Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping

online. All vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous

150-point inspection, have no frame damage and have never been in a

reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about

open safety recalls are listed on the car's vehicle description page.

Additionally, Carvana customers get an upgrade to the traditional test

drive; to ensure the vehicle fits their life, every Carvana vehicle

comes with a seven-day return policy.

“San Francisco and San Jose residents have long been known as early

technology adopters,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

“We’re looking forward to meeting their demand for smart consumer

technology with our easy, transparent online car buying option.”

Carvana now has a presence in seven California markets, while offering

as-soon-as-next-day delivery of its national inventory of more than

10,000 vehicles to customers in 83 markets across the U.S. Customers who

wish to sell their vehicle to Carvana – even if they aren’t purchasing

one – can get

a value for their car in just two minutes and also schedule

as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that car.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@olson.com

