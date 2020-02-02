Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car™ to Wyoming

Carvana Expands As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched in Wyoming today, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Cheyenne. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.
Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., lets customers skip the dealership and shop online at Carvana.com. Saving valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™, customers can view all 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory in high-definition, 360-degree photography. Additionally, all vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure their vehicle fits their life.
For customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle – even if they aren’t buying one from Carvana – it’s fast and easy to get a real value for your car; simply enter the VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle as soon as the next day and bring you a check.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“We’re growing incredibly fast and expanding as-soon-as-next-day delivery to more communities every day,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re looking forward to bringing Cheyenne a large, diverse vehicle inventory with the convenience of our online car buying option.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 159 markets across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
