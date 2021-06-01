Carvana Catapults Onto the Fortune 500® List in Only Eight Years, One of the Fastest Rises to Date

“Since day one, Carvana’s core values have guided our decisions. Through a constant focus on our customers, technology and innovation, we operate with shared core values, setting a new automotive retail standard for how customers should be treated: with care, honesty and respect,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “Our engine of growth is powered by amazing and ambitious people with boundless energy and discipline, who feel like they're part of something, who have chosen to care a little more than most, who learn and get a little better every day, and who have fun along the way.”

Carvana set out to create a better experience for car buyers, pioneering online car buying and virtual vehicle tours just over eight years ago. Powered by a community of more than 10,000 team members, Carvana is changing the way people buy – and sell – cars, demonstrated by becoming the fastest organic growth company of any automotive retailer in U.S. history. In just eight years, Carvana revenue has grown 1000x; $4.6 million in revenue in 2013, to $5.587 billion in revenue in 2020.