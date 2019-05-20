TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and

selling used cars, today announced it is planning to offer, subject to

market conditions and other factors, $250.0 million of additional 8.875%

senior notes due 2023 (the “new notes”) in a private offering. The new

notes will be issued as additional notes under the indenture governing

the outstanding $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of

Carvana’s 8.875% senior notes due 2023 that were issued on September 21,

2018 (the “existing notes”).

Concurrently with the offering of new notes, Carvana intends to offer

3,500,000 shares of Carvana's Class A common stock in an underwritten

public offering, subject to market conditions. Carvana also expects to

grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional

525,000 shares of Carvana’s Class A common stock. The new notes offering

is not contingent upon the concurrent public offering of Class A common

stock, and the concurrent public offering of Class A common stock is not

contingent upon the new notes offering.

Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the new notes offering and

the public offering of Class A common stock for general corporate

purposes. Carvana may use the net proceeds from these offerings to

partially repay borrowings under its floor plan facility until it

identifies other specific uses.

The new notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933,

as amended (“Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other

jurisdiction, and will not be offered or sold in the United States or to

U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the

registration requirements. The offering of the new notes will be made

only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers

in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S.

persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The

new notes and the existing notes are expected to trade fungibly with one

another.

This press release is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act

and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer

to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in

any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be

unlawful. Any offers of the new notes will be made only by means of a

private offering memorandum.

About Carvana Co.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s mission is to change the

way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership

infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer

service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car

buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly

and easily shop more than 18,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented,

automated Car Vending Machines.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current intentions,

expectations or beliefs regarding the new notes offering and the

proposed public offering of its Class A common stock. These statements

may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend,"

"likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection,"

"seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives

thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking

statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and

uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that

could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those

indicated in these statements. There is no assurance that any

forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect

expectations only as of this date. Carvana does not undertake any

obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future developments, or

otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

