TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and

selling used cars, today announced that it has commenced a public

offering of its Class A common stock. Carvana is proposing to sell

3,500,000 shares of Class A common stock and expects to grant the

underwriters the right to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of

Class A common stock.

Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities will act

as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Concurrently with the proposed public offering of Class A common stock,

Carvana is offering, subject to market conditions and other factors,

$250.0 million of additional 8.875% senior notes due 2023 (the “new

notes”) in a private offering. The new notes will be issued as

additional notes under the indenture governing the outstanding $350.0

million in aggregate principal amount of Carvana’s 8.875% senior notes

due 2023 that were issued on September 21, 2018. The public offering of

Class A common stock is not contingent upon the consummation of the

concurrent new notes offering, and the concurrent new notes offering is

not contingent upon the consummation of the public offering of Class A

common stock.

Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering of

Class A common stock and the new notes offering for general corporate

purposes. Carvana may use the net proceeds from these offerings to

partially repay borrowings under its floor plan facility until it

identifies other specific uses.

The offering of Class A common stock will be made only by means of an

effective registration statement (including a prospectus and a

preliminary prospectus supplement). A copy of the prospectus and the

preliminary prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375

Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, or by phone at 1-800-326-5897, or

by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com,

from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island

Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146), or from Deutsche Bank

Securities, Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New

York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611, or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com.

An automatic shelf registration statement relating to the Class A common

stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to

sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor

shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction

in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to

registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of

such state or jurisdiction.

About Carvana Co.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s mission is to change the

way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership

infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer

service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car

buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly

and easily shop more than 18,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented,

automated Car Vending Machines.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current intentions,

expectations or beliefs regarding the proposed Class A common stock

offering and the new notes offering. These statements may be preceded

by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe,"

"estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan,"

"potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may,"

"should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and

terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking

statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly,

there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes

or results to differ materially from those indicated in these

statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements

will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this

date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or

review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

