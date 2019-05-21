TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. ("Carvana") (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for

buying and selling used cars, today announced that it has priced the

private placement of an additional $250.0 million aggregate principal

amount of its 8.875% senior notes due 2023 (the “new notes”). The new

notes priced at 100.500% of their principal amount, plus accrued and

unpaid interest from April 1, 2019, representing a yield to call of

8.693%. The new notes will be issued as additional notes under the

indenture governing the outstanding $350.0 million of senior notes that

were issued on September 21, 2018. Carvana anticipates that the closing

of the offering of the new notes will take place on or about May 24,

2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Carvana also announced today the upsize and pricing of its concurrent

underwritten public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its Class A common

stock at a public offering price of $65.00 per share. Carvana granted

the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000

shares of its Class A common stock. The public offering was upsized from

the previously announced offering size of 3,500,000 shares of Class A

common stock.

Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the new notes offering and

the public offering of its Class A common stock for general corporate

purposes. Carvana may use the net proceeds from these offerings to

partially repay borrowings under its floor plan facility until it

identifies other specific uses.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.875% per year, payable

semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on

October 1, 2019. The new notes will mature on October 1, 2023, unless

earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The new notes, which will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by

Carvana's existing domestic subsidiaries, are being offered only to

persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in

reliance on the exemption from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under

the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to

persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S

under the Securities Act. The new notes and the related guarantees have

not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the

securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be

offered or sold in the United States without registration or an

applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the

Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and

foreign securities laws. The new notes and the existing notes are

expected to trade fungibly with one another.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not

constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any

security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any

jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be

unlawful. Any offers of the new notes will be made only by means of a

private offering memorandum.

About Carvana Co.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s mission is to change the

way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership

infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer

service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car

buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly

and easily shop more than 18,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented,

automated Car Vending Machines.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current intentions,

expectations or beliefs regarding the new notes offering and the public

offering of its Class A common stock. These statements may be preceded

by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe,"

"estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan,"

"potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may,"

"should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and

terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking

statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly,

there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes

or results to differ materially from those indicated in these

statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements

will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this

date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or

review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

