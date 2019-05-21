TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. ("Carvana") (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for

buying and selling used cars, today announced the upsize and pricing of

its public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a

price to the public of $65.00 per share. In addition, Carvana has

granted the underwriters the right to purchase up to 630,000 additional

shares of Class A common stock at the offering price. The offering was

upsized from the previously announced offering size of 3,500,000 shares

of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on May 24,

2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as

book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Carvana also announced today the pricing of $250.0 million of additional

8.875% senior notes due 2023 (the “new notes”) in a concurrent private

placement to qualified institutional buyers, in an offering exempt from

registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The new notes

will be issued as additional notes under the indenture governing the

outstanding $350.0 million of senior notes that were issued on September

21, 2018.

Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering of

Class A common stock and the private placement of new notes for general

corporate purposes. Carvana may use the net proceeds from these

offerings to partially repay borrowings under its floor plan facility

until it identifies other specific uses.

The public offering of Class A common stock is being made only by means

of an effective registration statement (including a prospectus and a

prospectus supplement). A copy of the prospectus, the preliminary

prospectus supplement and, when available, the final prospectus

supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from Wells Fargo

Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park

Avenue, New York, New York 10152, or by phone at 1-800-326-5897, or by

email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com,

from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island

Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146), or from Deutsche Bank

Securities, Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New

York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611, or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com.

An automatic shelf registration statement relating to the Class A common

stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to

sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor

shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction

in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to

registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of

such state or jurisdiction.

About Carvana Co.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s mission is to change the

way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership

infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer

service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car

buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly

and easily shop more than 18,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell

their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule

as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented,

automated Car Vending Machines.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements reflect Carvana’s current intentions,

expectations or beliefs regarding the proposed Class A common stock

offering and the new notes offering. These statements may be preceded

by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe,"

"estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan,"

"potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may,"

"should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and

terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking

statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly,

there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes

or results to differ materially from those indicated in these

statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements

will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this

date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or

review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new

information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

