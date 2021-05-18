Carvana Continues Expansion in Washington With Mount Vernon Launch

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Today’s launch gives us the opportunity to bring our transparent car buying and selling experience to even more customers in the Pacific Northwest,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Mount Vernon area residents, and growing our presence in the region.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 294 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)